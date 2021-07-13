Creamy Tortellini Pasta Salad Recipe
It's a known fact that everyone needs to have a go-to pasta salad dish. It's a perfect thing to prepare and can easily serve as a side with any meat or fish or take to a buffet picnic. Pasta salad is a great meal that's quite easy to make but that will still impress and satisfy everyone who comes to the table. And as far as this recipe's concerned? This one is nice and easy, and as chef, recipe developer, and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness says, "This one is delicious."www.mashed.com
