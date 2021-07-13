Cancel
Jeff Gladney Update: Grand Jury Date Set for Vikings Cornerback in Assault Case

By Will Ragatz
 12 days ago
After several months of uncertainty, we have an update on the legal proceedings for Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney following his early April arrest on charges of felony family violence assault. Texas prosecutors will present their case against Gladney to a grand jury on Thursday, July 22nd, according to a report from Brian Murphy for Purple Insider.

The prosecutors will be the only ones presenting evidence for the grand jury. Nine of 12 jurors are needed to get an indictment, and results will be announced within two days. If Gladney is indicted, he will be arraigned in court and will have a trial date set.

Vikings training camp begins the following week, so the results of the grand jury will determine whether Gladney has a chance to be available for camp. He has not participated in any offseason activities since being charged.

The alleged incident occurred on April 2nd. Gladney is accused of hitting, choking, and dragging a woman by her hair while in a vehicle before she escaped and called 911. More details can be found here. Three days later, he turned himself in to Dallas authorities and posted a $10,000 bond.

“We are aware of Jeff’s arrest and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement at the time. "We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time we will have no further comment.” The NFL also investigated the incident under the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

Murphy received no comment from Gladney, nor his lawyer or agent. These posts from Gladney on his Instagram story in June are his only public comments since the arrest.

Gladney started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie after being selected in the first round out of TCU. He remains on Minnesota's roster for now as the team and NFL wait for the legal process to play out.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

