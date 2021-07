My Social Media Manager for my clothing line, Dar, is taking over today to share her favorite closet staple pieces from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Hi everyone, I’m Dar and I work for the Merrick White Collection handling social and customer service. I wanted to share my favorite closet staple pieces from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to realize how important it is to have classic pieces in your closet that will last for years. I’m very picky about what I buy, and when I do purchase something, I make sure it is an item that I can wear with multiple things in my closet. Quality is also very important to me. I know that what I buy will get A LOT of use, and a lot of runs through the washing machine so I need pieces that are high quality and can last for a long time.