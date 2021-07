U.S. health systems are facing a critical shortage of nurses, a primary component of patient care. The strain on nurse supply is connected to multiple factors. According to the Journal of Nursing Regulation, a 2020 survey showed more than one-fifth of U.S. nurses plan to retire in the next five years. This aging workforce is coupled with the fact that many nurses want to leave the profession due to burnout. A Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that approximately three in 10 healthcare workers considered quitting because of the pandemic and approximately six in 10 have felt stress that affected their mental health.