Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts Shaved Head

By Autumn Hawkins
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return,” Willow Smith shared to Instagram on Monday of her mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s new haircut. The Red Table Talk cohost...

Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Get Matching Buzz Cuts

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter, Willow, are rocking a bold new look. Jada revealed on Instagram on Monday that she shaved her head, showing off her and Willow's matching buzz cuts. Jada, 49, said she was inspired by 20-year-old Willow and was looking forward to turning 50 in September.
Tiger Woods is opening up about life and parenthood in his new series, A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons. The first episode, which was filmed just one day before he was seriously injured in a California car crash on February 23, debuted Tuesday on Golf Digest and features Jada Pinkett Smith. The two engaged in a round of golf as they discussed an array of topics, including parenthood, where 45-year-old Woods shared what he’s learned from his daughter, 14-year-old Sam.
Green or pink hair? We really do care. Another week, another round-up of celebrities making major changes to their looks, with Hilary Duff revealing she accidentally dyed her hair green after having some fun with her kids in the pool, while Cruz Beckham debuted a pink 'do, which looked very familiar to something to his dad David Beckham once did. Plus, Colton Haynes decided to go blonde, with Gael Garcia Bernal also showing off lighter locks at the premiere of his new movie. Talk about making an entrance. But it was Willow Smith who had the boldest transformation, shaving her head on stage during one of her concerts, just one week after mom Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she had buzzed off...
Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Kourtney Kardashian Net Worth: How Rich Is Travis Barker’s Girlfriend?. Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family have made millions of dollars from their long-running reality TV show and the businesses she has started since becoming famous. The eldest Kardashian sibling’s net worth in 2021 is as follows. According to Celebrity...
Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.
The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.

