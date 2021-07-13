Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics-Britain’s Konta pulls out of Tokyo Games after COVID-19 positive

By Metro US
Metro International
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test for COVID-19 affected her preparations, the British number one said on Tuesday. Konta was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before the Grand Slam after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19. But the 30-year-old said she also developed symptoms while self-isolating before testing positive for the virus.

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Reuters#British#Team Gb#Nottingham Grasscourt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Posted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer on Serena's retirement: 'I can't believe it'

The 23-time Major champion Serena Williams will not remember her 20th Wimbledon campaign for too long. The seven-time All England Club champion had to retire in the seventh game of her first-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury, leaving the court in tears after an emotional retirement, her first at Wimbledon since 1998!
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

TOKYO (AP) — The trouble started early. A step out of bounds on floor exercise here. An extra hop on vault there. Over the course of two hours on Sunday, they kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. Not even the greatest of all time was immune to the realities of a sport where perfection is unattainable.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Athletics bosses under pressure to ban super shoe after scientists claim that athletes benefit by almost 10 per cent by using hi-tech footwear... with Usain Bolt describing situation as 'laughable'

Athletics chiefs are under pressure to outlaw controversial 'super-shoes' after the sport's top scientist admitted the rules governing them need to be revamped. Olympic records are expected to tumble at Tokyo 2020, with competitors using hi-tech footwear that has led to record books being rewritten at an astonishing rate. Usain...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Uses 1 Word To Describe Olympics Loss

It’s been a pretty rough go so far for Gregg Popovich as the United States men’s basketball head coach for the Summer Olympics. Team USA suffered multiple losses in the exhibition schedule and followed that up with an opening game loss in the Summer Olympics on Sunday. France upset Team...
Public HealthMetro International

Factbox-Coronavirus outbreaks at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held under unprecedented conditions and tight quarantine rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections. Yet a number of cases have emerged involving athletes and other people involved with the Games. The following...
Tenniskxnet.com

Barbie launches Naomi Osaka doll

Barbie launched a Naomi Osaka doll on Monday. The likeness of the world’s highest-paid female athlete is based on the outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open, according to the doll maker. She is carrying a tiny Yonex tennis racket, a flared white shirt and a blue and pink...
Public HealthMetro International

COVID cluster at Olympic hotel as Tokyo cases surge

TOKYO (Reuters) -A COVID-19 cluster at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying raised new concerns about infections at the Tokyo Games, as the host city recorded its highest number of new cases for six months. Just over a week before the opening ceremony, the...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

GB stars Jade Jones and Bianca Walkden 'petrified' Covid will wreck their Olympic dreams after Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur becomes latest competitor to pull out of the Tokyo Games after testing positive

Two of Team GB’s best hopes of gold medals in Tokyo have described feeling ‘petrified’ and ‘paranoid’ of the possibility of missing out at the 11th hour because of Covid. Twelve of the competing nations have so far seen at least one member of their delegations forced to isolate in...
SportsMetro International

Cycling-Prosecutors target Bahrain Victorious in Tour de France doping probe

PAU, France (Reuters) – French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into doping allegations against Tour de France cycling team Bahrain Victorious. The prosecutor’s office in the southern port city of Marseille said that the investigation was into “acquisition, transport, possession, import of a prohibited substance or prohibited method for use by an athlete without medical justification.”
SportsThe Guardian

Trayvon Bromell: ‘Gold will be great but my biggest purpose is change’

The 100m favourite has had an extraordinary journey to the Tokyo Games – now he wants to use his platform to inspire. The man anointed by Usain Bolt as the favourite to succeed him as Olympic 100 metres champion is detailing his extraordinary journey to the Tokyo Games. It is quite the tale. Trayvon Bromell grew up on the south side of St Petersburg, Florida, where poverty and gangs were rife. His mother worked 7pm-7am every day to keep a roof over their heads. His best friend ended up in jail. And yet, despite also breaking both his knees and a hip as a child, he ended up winning bronze at the 2015 world championships as a 20-year-old – behind Bolt – only to spend years being unable to run due to severe injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy