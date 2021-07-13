Why This TikTok Of An Abandoned McDonald's Just Went Viral

A video showing how a McDonald's restaurant in California was forced to shut down when all of its employees quit their jobs at the same time went viral earlier in the week. One of the former workers, Zoey Bernal, posted a video on TikTok telling how she and all of her peers quit at the same time. Starts with a napkin that reads, "We all quit, it's closed" and shows clips of the empty restaurant. The video already has more than 14 million views and many comments in which Internet users speculate the reason for the resignation. Many believe it is in protest of an unfair salary, but Zoey clarified that it was not.