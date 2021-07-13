Cancel
Golf-Open failure in 2019 was a catalyst to return to number one, says McIlroy

By Metro US
Metro International
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH, UNITED KINGDOM (Reuters) – Former champion Rory McIlroy does not have fond memories of the last British Open in 2019 after missing the cut but the Northern Irish golfer said on Tuesday his failure proved to be a catalyst in bouncing back and climbing to the top of the rankings.

TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfGolf Digest

Rory McIlroy says he’s ‘happy to be proven wrong’ about the Olympics

Rory McIlroy is firmly in the chase for an Olympic medal entering the final round at Kasumigaseki Country Club, a Saturday 67 leaving him just three shots back of Xander Schauffele in a tie for third place. No doubt that has something to do with change of heart he’s displayed this week toward golf in the Olympics.
GolfCBS Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 golf predictions, odds, field: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour majors are done for the year, and now many of the top golfers will chase international glory when the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament tees off Thursday. The event at Kasumigaseki Country Club will be without top names Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who tested positive for COVID-19. But newly-minted Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa of the USA, Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Japanese hero and reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will be among many stars in the Olympics 2020 golf field in Saitama.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Olympic Golf HEADSHOTS: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

When it comes to taking Olympic Golf headshots, the same process applies to your Passport photo. Sit on a stool, gaze into the camera, pretend you just three-jabbed for par, and then wait for some flashing lights to blind you. While only a handful of headshots have been doing the...
GolfHuffingtonPost

Rory McIlroy Reveals Why He Won't Wear A Hat At The Tokyo Olympics

There’s one question atop the minds of golf spectators this week: Why isn’t Rory McIlroy wearing a hat?. The golf pro from Northern Ireland typically wears a Nike-emblazoned cap as part of a massive endorsement deal he signed with the sports giant, but it’s been absent during his appearances at the Tokyo Olympics.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy’s Unique Outfit Choice

The men’s golf tournament at the Olympic Games got underway early on Thursday morning, as many of the world’s best players teed off at Kasumigaseki Country Club just outside of Tokyo. Among the field vying for the coveted gold medal was four-time major champion Rory McIlroy. However, McIlroy made a...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WHQC HITS 96.1

PGA Star Rory McIlroy Helps Bring Unique Mini Golf Course To Charlotte

A new mini golf course for adults is coming to Charlotte, and it's thanks in part to PGA star Rory McIlroy. Puttery, an "adult-focused and modern spin on the classic game of mini-golf," is set to open its first two locations in Dallas and Charlotte this summer, according to WSOC. What helps set this course apart from others that are more catered toward families and children is that Puttery is anchored by bars and lounges.
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Why does Rory McIlroy play golf for Ireland and not Great Britain in the Olympics?

Rory McIlroy chose to compete for Ireland over Great Britain in the men’s Olympic golf tournament because “he has always”. McIlroy is Northern Irish and and Olympians from Northern Ireland are allowed to choose whether represent the Republic of Ireland of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (effectively the UK), given the nation’s divided history. ‘Team GB’ is effectively a branding name, one that controversially excludes Northern Ireland, and there have been calls in the past to rebadge as ‘Team UK’.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth is now AHEAD of Rory McIlroy in the World Golf Rankings!

Jordan Spieth has now moved ahead of Rory McIlroy in the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in exactly three years following his solo runner-up finish at The Open Championship at Royal St George's. Spieth, who returned to the winner's circle for the first time in just shy...
GolftheScore

McIlroy changes opinion on golf in Olympics: 'I've been proven wrong'

Rory McIlroy was skeptical about golf in the Summer Olympics following its return to the global stage in 2016. The Northern Irishman said some harsh words about the sport's place in the Olympics after deciding to skip the Rio Games five years ago. “I don't feel like I've let the...
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: McIlroy embracing Games 'spirit' after opening 69

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app. Rory McIlroy predicts the Olympics will became as important as majors in golf as he started...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy says his head is TOO SMALL for a cap at the Olympics!

Rory McIlroy has revealed the real reason why he has chosen not to wear a cap in the Men's Olympic Golf Tournament in Tokyo this week - and it is all because his head is too small. A cap-less McIlroy, who is representing Ireland, opened with a solid 2-under 69...
Golfpunditarena.com

Rory McIlroy offers thoughts on Olympics golf tournament after first round in Tokyo

“You feel like you’re a part of something bigger, which is a cool feeling.”. Rory McIlroy has offered his thoughts on the Olympics golf tournament after his first round in Tokyo. McIlroy was previously lukewarm on the idea of golf at the Games and opted against playing at Rio 2016 when he cited fears over the Zika virus.

