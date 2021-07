NYSSA — Nyssa High School offers a plethora of courses and activities, from the different academic challenges to the various clubs and athletics. The Bulldogs decided to adopt another opportunity for their students to expand their horizons, as well as introduce the students to another possible profession. Nyssa High School is looking to introduce an esports program, which is a competitive program focused on teamwork and the strategic based aspects of video games. Although, the esports community consists of aspects from business, advertising, and media. Therefore, the variety of professions that the program consists of will allow the students to gain knowledge and experience in a completely different manner.