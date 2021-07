World of Warcraft patch 9.1 has been out for less than a month, and it is a bad time to be a fan of Blizzard and the game. This column was already half-written on Tuesday and had to be completely rewritten when it turned out that Blizzard was going to be taken to task for egregious harassment and toxic corporate culture. But things weren’t going well before then. We’ve seen population surges in other games, with a lot of buzz around the surge in Final Fantasy XIV but similar (albeit smaller) bumps in games like Guild Wars 2 and The Elder Scrolls Online. We’ve watched WoW Classic get hit with population imbalance issues. We’ve seen some truly dim storytelling and a patch that took longer than ever to arrive and seemed to finally arrive with all the hype of a dead fish landing on your doorstep.