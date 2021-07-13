Special Weather Statement issued for Hickman, Humphreys, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hickman; Humphreys; Perry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PERRY...SOUTHERN HUMPHREYS AND NORTHWESTERN HICKMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 221 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Hurricane Mills to near Decaturville. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Linden, McEwen, Hurricane Mills, Lobelville, Mousetail Landing State Park and Bucksnort. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 156.