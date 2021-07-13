Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; West Baton Rouge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL WEST BATON ROUGE AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 221 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Baton Rouge, moving northwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Port Allen, Westminster, Merrydale, Inniswold, Brownfields, Shenandoah and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 152 and 162. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
