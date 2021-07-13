Cancel
Broadwater County, MT

Headwaters Rest Area Meetings July 20 and 21

By Jack H. Smith
threeforksvoice.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montana Department of Transportation is hosting an open house and virtual public meeting to discuss the ongoing Headwaters Rest Area Project. The Montana Transportation Commission unanimously voted in April to approve a staff recommendation on a design-build contract for the new rest area at Interstate 90 exit 274 in Broadwater County near Three Forks. The new facility would replace the current rest area at the 19th Avenue Interchange in Bozeman.

www.threeforksvoice.com

