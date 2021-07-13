Tech job postings on the rise throughout Alabama

(NEXSTAR) — When it comes to the best place to live in the United States, Colorado is not backing down- but neither is Alabama. U.S. News & World Report published its 2021-2022 Best Places to Live in the U.S. rankings on Tuesday, and while Boulder, Colorado, took the number one spot for the second year in a row, Huntsville, Alabama followed close behind in third after Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina.