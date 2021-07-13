Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

MPs will be ‘named and shamed’ for not wearing face mask in Parliament – union

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499qbv_0avlFNc300
MPs are being 'encouraged' to continue to wear face coverings after July 19 when in Parliament (PA Media)

A union representing civil servants said it plans to “name and shame” MPs who refuse to wear face coverings in Parliament once legal requirements are dropped next week.

FDA general secretary Dave Penman said he would be writing to MPs warning them that his union was willing to “call out” those ditching their masks, even after coronavirus-related restrictions have been lifted on July 19.

The Prime Minister has announced that from Monday, legal mandates in England to wear masks in some public settings will be scrapped, with the onus instead placed on personal responsibility.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has written to MPs explaining that they will be “encouraged” to continue wearing the coverings until July 22, when Parliament breaks for its summer recess.

However, the elected politicians cannot be forced to continue using them while in the chamber or elsewhere.

Currently, MPs who are not exempt must have their face covering on when not speaking in a debate in the Commons, while it is also recommended that they are adorned when moving about the estate.

But, with all other staff on the Westminster estate to continue to be required to wear masks while moving around the premises after July 19, the FDA said it will be putting pressure on MPs to follow suit.

MPs who fail to wear masks in the House and are not exempt are doing so in the full knowledge that their actions potentially increase the risk of Covid-19 infection

The union representing senior civil servants said MPs who ignored the Speaker’s advice were “willingly putting parliamentary staff at risk”.

Mr Penman called it “extraordinary” that authorities in Parliament could not force MPs to wear face coverings, despite considering it necessary, and urged politicians to continue using them to keep staff safe from infection.

“Parliament is a historic building with notoriously bad ventilation,” said the union chief.

“We fully support the decision to require House staff to wear face coverings to help protect their colleagues and parliamentarians from increased risk of spreading Covid-19.

“It is extraordinary that Parliament can recognise this important public safety measure is necessary, but find no means to enforce it with MPs themselves.

“In these circumstances, MPs who fail to wear masks in the House and are not exempt are doing so in the full knowledge that their actions potentially increase the risk of Covid-19 infection to their parliamentary colleagues and House staff.

“Such action needs to be called out and, as such, we will write to those MPs making clear that their actions are undermining the health of the dedicated public servants who support them and making public the names of those MPs who undertake this reckless action.”

Boris Johnson has previously signalled that he would be prepared to continue wearing a mask in a crowded place, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he would not feel compelled to put one on while sitting in an empty train carriage.

Other Cabinet ministers, such as Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, has spoken of his desire to stop wearing a face covering after so-called “freedom day”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#House Of Commons#Cabinet#Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Kyle Sinckler free to face South Africa after citing for biting is dismissed

Kyle Sinckler has been cleared to take part in the British and Irish Lions’ series decider against South Africa after his citing for biting was dismissed. Sinckler appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link for a bite on Franco Mostert that was alleged to have taken place in the second half of Saturday’s 27-9 defeat by the Springboks.
U.S. PoliticsSunderland Echo

Boris Johnson faces revolt over prospect of vaccine passports

Andrew Bridgen, one of 43 Conservative MPs to sign a declaration opposing vaccine passports, said Parliament should be recalled from its summer recess if ministers are "serious" about asking people to show proof of their vaccine status to gain entry to domestic venues and events. The call means cross-party backing...
WorldTelegraph

Jacob Rees-Mogg among MPs to ditch face covering as Commons mask divide emerges

Cabinet ministers Mark Spencer and Jacob Rees-Mogg were among 19 Tory MPs who discarded facemasks in the House of Commons for the final Prime Minister's Questions before the summer break. As Boris Johnson, self-isolating at Chequers, debated Sir Keir Starmer virtually, a clear political dividing line opened up over wearing...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Who is the real Sajid Javid? Politics Weekly podcast

In the first episode of our special summer series, Jessica Elgot asks her guests: who is the new Health Secretary, Sajid Javid? How did he rise to the top? What makes him tick? And is he as funny as some claim he is?. For the next four weeks, as politicians...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The Tory awkward squad have moved on to the subject of poverty – so expect another Boris Johnson U-turn

Over the past few years, the Tory Party’s right wing clique of troublemakers have made not just one name for themselves but several. Not that long ago, they were simply the ERG – the European Research Group – but so successful were they, and somewhat to their own surprise, at forcing through a far more right-wing version of Brexit than even Nigel Farage had ever dared to dream, that further research groups have since been spawned.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

'New kid on the block' Rishi Sunak is Tory activists' favourite to be the next Conservative Party leader as Boris Johnson sees his approval rating plummet by more than 30 points during 'pingdemic' chaos

Rishi Sunak is the clear frontrunner among Tory activists to be the next Conservative Party leader, according to a new poll. A survey of the Tory grassroots by the Conservative Home website found almost a third - 31 per cent - believe the Chancellor should succeed Boris Johnson. Mr Sunak...
Public Healthbatleynews.co.uk

Keep wearing face masks, says Kirklees Council leader

"Freedom Day" earlier this week meant most lockdown rules were relaxed at one minute past midnight on July 19. Wearing a mask is no longer mandatory. But Kirklees Council's chief said the authority had a duty of care to both its 8,374 workers and the borough’s 400,000 residents – and that caution was required.
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Dr. Fauci says US is on a DELTA covid 'trajectory that looks strikingly similar' to the UK and predicts America will record up to 200K cases per day before seeing a sharp decline

The nation's top infectious disease expert says the U.S. is currently on a trajectory in its Indian 'Delta' Covid outbreak that is similar to the one seen in the UK earlier this year. In a conversation with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy