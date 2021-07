The timing of when a possible severe line of storms comes through your area is more consistent now. There has also been an increase in the chance of a tornado. First off, the general scenario is a line of thunderstorms developing now over west-central Lower Michigan. This line of storms will move into an area of instability which sits over all of southern Lower Michigan now. So the thunderstorms should increase in strength, and the line of storms should get longer between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The line of storms will then remain strong, with short segments severe, through 11 p.m.