Tennessee Pastor One Of 18 Charged In Sex Trafficking Sting

A death row inmate was found dead at a Tennessee prison just days after the state filed a motion to set the date for his execution. The body of 53-year-old Stephen Hugueley was discovered early Friday morning (July 16) at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. According to a statement from the Tennessee Department of Correction, Hugueley was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. from what appeared to be natural causes, ABC News reports. His exact cause of death is still pending.