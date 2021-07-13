Cancel
Creators
Royals, superheroes lead Emmy nominations in surge for streaming TV shows

By Jill Serjeant Lisa Richwine
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
Creator Jon Favreau (3rd L), President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (2nd R), executive producer Dave Filoni (C) pose with cast members (L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Reuters) - "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television in a field packed with newcomers.

HBO and HBO Max (T.N) led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) with 129.

Best drama series contenders include Netflix's British royal series "The Crown" for a season that focused on the early years of the disastrous marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

"The Crown" nabbed a leading 24 nods, including nine for actors such as Josh O'Connor and newcomer Emma Corrin as the royal newlyweds and Olivia Colman as a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth.

British 19th-century romance "Bridgerton" won a best drama series nod as well as an acting nomination for breakout star Regé-Jean Page. "Pose" star Mj Rodriguez became the first transgender performer to pick up a major Emmy acting nomination in the drama series about the LGBTQ underground ballroom scene.

"Star Wars" spinoff drama "The Mandalorian" tied with 24 nominations, mostly for writing and special effects.

In the comedy field, 75% of the nominees were new to field, led by the Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," about an underdog English soccer team coached by an American, which scored 20 nods, including for its star and co-writer Jason Sudeikis.

Its competitors for best comedy series include the HBO Max streaming shows "The Flight Attendant," with Kaley Cuoco, and "Hacks," about a veteran female comic played by Jean Smart.

Crime story "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet, and British rape drama "I May Destroy You," starring and created by Michaela Coel, will face off in a strong field for best limited series.

Other nominations went to innovative superhero dramedy "WandaVision," which got 23 nominations, including for stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, chess drama "The Queen's Gambit" and harrowing slavery tale "The Underground Railroad."

In the documentary race, "Framing Britney Spears" about the pop singer's career and long-running conservatorship battle, picked up a nod.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted production of TV shows, meaning some, including last year's drama series winner "Succession," did not return in time for Emmy consideration.

The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, hosted by actor Cedric the Entertainer.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

