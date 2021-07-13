Cancel
POTUS

Britain is ready to support US ‘global leadership’, says Wallace

newschain
 12 days ago
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (PA Archive)

Britain stands ready to fully support the US in carrying out its roll of “global leadership”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Speaking on a visit to Washington, Mr Wallace said the two nations needed to be prepared to stand up to “an ever more aggressive and regressive Russian and an economically and militarily expansionist China”.

He said the current deployment of a Royal Navy carrier strike group – including a US destroyer and 10 Marine Corps F35-B fighters – to the Indo-Pacific was an example of the way their militaries were able to operate “seamlessly” together.

The Royal Navy carrier strike group (PA Media)

“Our defence co-operation is the broadest, deepest and most advanced of any two countries in the world,” he said in a speech to the American Enterprise Institute think tank.

“We are ready and able to share your burden of global leadership wherever and whenever it is required. Let’s not leave until a major conflict breaks out.

“The status quo is not self-perpetuating and our forces must adopt a campaigning approach now.”

Do I think that is the end of the matter in Afghanistan? No, I don't

Mr Wallace said the deployment of the carrier strike group was an opportunity to project shared values while strengthening alliances in “strategically vital corners of the globe”.

He said they were committed to upholding the rules-based international order and would support nations in the region is disputes with China over fishing rights and freedom of navigation.

“We believe in fair play. We stand up to bullies – we don’t like bullies,” he said.

Mr Wallace indicated his disappointment at President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, saying the rest of the international community had little choice but to follow suit.

“When the president said we are going to leave, we have been here 20 years, the international community really didn’t have a choice,” he said.

However he predicted that the pullout of Nato forces – including the last British military trainers – would not be the last of the international involvement in the country.

“Do I think that is the end of the matter in Afghanistan? No, I don’t. The history of Afghanistan says no-one’s done,” he said.

