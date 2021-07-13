Surprising summer skin care tips from a Hollywood dermatologist

A skin toner is applied on the facial skin, mainly to cleanse it and reduce the appearance of pores. It is available in sprayable and mask versions as well. They resemble water in composition, but are formulated to pull out and absorb the impurities on the skin surface. The toner is then to dry on the skin surface. After it facial serum and moisturising creams are used for more complex makeup procedures. The toner skin care comes in mild to stronger composition suiting the needs of sensitive to normal and oily skin types.