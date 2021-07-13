Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Keeps Values in Rang-Bound Zones

The Ethereum price is down at 0.75% at the time of writing as the coin goes below the opening price of $2186. ETH/USD breaks below $2196 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the upper boundary of the channel during the European session. At the time of writing, the Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $2169, down 0.75% after touching the daily high of $2196. For the past few days, bulls have so far been pushing the market price above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages; hoping to touch the potential $2300 resistance level.