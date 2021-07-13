Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Keeps Values in Rang-Bound Zones
BTC/USD – Daily Chart. On the BTC/USD daily chart, the crypto trade keeps values in range-bound zones by continually featuring lower lows below the point of $35,000. The Stochastic Oscillators are slowly moving southbound in a slanting posture toward the range of 20 to indicate that a downward force is going on in the crypto market. The 14-day SMA is beneath the 50-day SMA as the bearish trend-line drew downward across them to place a markdown on the area of resistance trading line.insidebitcoins.com
Comments / 0