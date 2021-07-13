Laredoan Marcelo Perez drafted by Angels

With the ninth selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Angels selected RHP Sam Bachman out of Miami University in Ohio. While his numbers were merely solid over his first two collegiate seasons, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Bachman was absolutely dominant as a junior, posting a 1.81 ERA with a .147 opponent batting average, 93 strikeouts, and just 17 walks over 59.2 innings. Bachman, who throws with a deceptive three-quarters release, features a mid-90s fastball that has touched triple digits at times, as well as a plus slider and changeup. Bachman didn’t exactly face the most imposing collegiate competition at Miami, and that may result in him needing more time to adjust against professional hitters, but his stuff is imposing enough that he’ll represent an uncomfortable at-bat for his opponents.