SAN MARCOS – The City of San Marcos is hosting the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride this weekend, featuring a challenging new route for cyclists, a beer garden and Belgian Waffles. The event was postponed last year due to COVID-19 but is returning with a newly augmented 132-mile route with more than 12,000 feet of climbing, over 50-miles of off-road terrain, as well as more than 70 vendors.