Illinois Department of Labor announces steeper penalties for businesses that do not follow Wage Payment and Collection Act

Information provided by the Illinois Department of Labor. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (July 13, 2021) – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) has announced that employers in Illinois that don’t adhere to rules outlined in the Wage Payment and Collection Act are now subject to larger penalties. Following Governor Pritzker’s signature of HB 118, an employer found to have violated the act is liable for not only the unpaid wages and final compensation, but also 5% of the damages of the underpayment per month, for each month during which wages or final compensation remain unpaid. Previously, employers owed 2% of the damages for underpayment.