Netled and Oh My Greens Sign €15M Contract to Bring More Vertical Farming to Sweden

QINGDAO, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Qingdao Multinationals Summit, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the People's Government of Shandong Province from July 15 to July16, featured 28 events across 12 categories, attracting 390 Fortune 500 companies and 517 firms considered leaders in their respective industries. At the summit, 96 foreign investment projects were signed, calling for a total investment of US$11.85 billion and contracted foreign investment of US$5.02 billion. The projects cover high-end equipment manufacturing, new-generation information technology, renewable energies and materials, medical and health care equipment and services, modern and efficient agriculture, cultural creativity and modern marine industries, and involve multinational companies from more than 20 countries, including Toyota ( Japan), Aeon ( Japan), Hyundai Heavy Industries ( South Korea), CJ ( South Korea), Wilmar International ( Singapore), Tyson Foods Inc. (US), Linde (Germany), and Louis Dreyfus ( Netherlands).