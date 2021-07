Since its emergence in late 2019, SARS-CoV-2 has caused illness (COVID-19) and death in all countries in the world. The restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of this virus have devastated economies and livelihoods the world over. By the end of June 2021, the World Health Organisation estimated that there had been 180.4 million cases of COVID-19 and 3.9 million associated deaths globally.