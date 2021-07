SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) is pleased to announce assay results from a further twelve diamond core drill holes located between and along strike of the planned high-grade La India Starter Pits, which sit within the fully permitted La India Open Pit Mineral Reserve Estimate of 6.9Mt at 3.1 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold. The Company is encouraged by higher than expected grades in three of the drill holes, particularly as two high grade, wide intercepts are between the two starter pits in an area previously interpreted as having lower grade gold mineralisation. These results will be incorporated into a revised feasibility-level mine plan and are expected to have a positive impact on the Project's economics.