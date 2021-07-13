Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hartford, NY

CNY native Joe Bonamassa auctioning off ‘game-changing’ NFT for $350,000

By Geoff Herbert
newyorkupstate.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA guitar hero from Central New York has a $350,000 idea to reshape the music industry. Joe Bonamassa, who was born in New Hartford, N.Y., and grew up in nearby New York Mills, announced Tuesday that he’s auctioning off “a game-changing NFT collection” that includes the original master and publishing rights to a brand-new song titled “Broken Record.” The blues-rock musician says he’ll be the first in the industry to sell his publishing in an NFT (non-fungible token) that effectively creates a “one-song record company.”

www.newyorkupstate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
New Hartford, NY
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
Person
Joe Bonamassa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Auction#Art Collecting#Cny#Central New York#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

Joe Bonamassa Stands To Forever Reshape The Music Industry With NFT Of "One Song Record Company"

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues rock hero Joe Bonamassa is partnering with Heritage Auction House to announce a game-changing NFT collection that stands to reshape the music industry forever by tokenizing the original master and publishing rights to a brand-new song titled "Broken Record." This lot is truly unprecedented as the chart-topping guitarist is the first artist in music to sell his publishing in an NFT as part of this digital + physical collection, which also features his own "Holy Grail" 1959 Gibson Les Paul Sunburst guitar and 1963 Fender Vibroverb amp that were used to record the song.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Watch Joe Bonamassa's Video for "Notches"

Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. "Notches" exemplifies the unwavering journey Joe has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in...
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Joe Bonamassa Tells the Story of His Music Industry Experiences with ‘Notches’

Joe Bonamassa has dropped “Notches,” a rocker anthem with a liberating video, off his upcoming studio album to be released later this year. “Notches” tells of the journey Joe has taken to find success. The new music by the prolific blues-rocker reflects the experience of a wiser artist who once was at the mercy of the record companies. Bonamassa’s new sound is raw and is a cry of victory, a result of his years of resolute devotion to his craft.
MusicNYS Music

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Blues Rock Single “Notches”

Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single “Notches” from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. “Notches” exemplifies the unwavering journey Joe has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in knowledge earned, his new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. He takes no prisoners with his hard-hitting anthem and holds nothing back, delivering a fresh unchartered sound that isn’t like anything he’s done before. The cinematically excellent official music video was directed by Paul van Kan.
Musicguitar.com

Muse’s Matt Bellamy auctions off song as an NFT for $26,000

An alternate version of Matt Bellamy’s song Guiding Light, which he recorded on Jeff Buckley’s iconic Telecaster, has sold as an NFT at auction for 13.964 Ethereum ($26,188). Guiding Light was one of three tracks – plus accompanying digital artwork for each song – that Bellamy auctioned off via Cryptograph...
Rock MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Pearl Jam Guitarist Says Stevie Ray Vaughan Changed His Life

Live concerts can be a life-altering experience. Just ask Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who said he had stopped playing guitar about a year before he joined the band. He shares the revelation in Enormous: The Gorge Story, a new documentary about the history of the Seattle-area music venue. (The movie, presented by Trafalgar Releasing, will screen for one night only on July 21 to celebrate the reopening of theaters and the return of live music.)
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Rockin’ The Record Collection: The 10 Best Rock Albums to Own on Vinyl

Listening to music has long been one of the top forms of entertainment for almost every person on this planet. For many of us, that entertainment is twice as enjoyable when it comes from a vinyl record, spinning on a turntable with the stylus brushing through the grooves. Vinyl lovers...
Music940wfaw.com

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Credits Cheap Trick For Inspiration On His ‘Ten’ Basslines

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament looked back at the recording of the band's 1991 debut, Ten, which celebrates its 30th anniversary on August 27th. While appearing on the Kyle Meredith with… webcast, Ament credited Cheap Trick bassist Tom Petersson for influencing his playing on the band's 1991 debut, Ten: “It was having a 12-string bass, I'd written that riff and the 'Why Go' riff on an acoustic guitar. I'd played a 12-string bass before, so I knew what it was going to sound like. Props to Stone Gossard and Mike (McCready) for coming up with interesting guitar parts on those songs when the bass is taking up so much sonic space.”
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Rapper and Rockers Added to 2021 Fair Concert Line-Up

The Alaska State Fair is pleased to announce three additional acts confirmed for the 2021 AT&T Concert Series: Celtic rockers, the Young Dubliners, on August 26; young rapper, Lil Tjay, on September 3; and legendary rockers, Clutch, on September 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m.
Evansville, INPosted by
Outsider.com

ZZ Top Cancels Concert Stop After ‘Health Issue’ With Band Member

Rock band ZZ Top put the brakes on their North America tour after one of their band members experienced unknown health issues. The group was supposed to stop in Evansville, Indiana, on Wed. July 21. The concert for their “A Celebration of ZZ Top” tour should’ve taken place at the Ford Center. But according to local news outlet “Evansville Courier & Press,” they canceled the show because of a “health issue within the band.”
MusicGuitar Player

Classic Tones: “Smoke On the Water” – Deep Purple

Infamously strummed using fifths in guitar stores for decades, Ritchie Blackmore’s “Smoke On the Water” riff (adapted from Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony” according to the Deep Purple guitarist) is one of the most memorable and anthemic electric guitar moments in the entire history of hard rock. Tracked during the sessions for...
New Lenox, ILPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch ZZ Top Perform Without Injured Dusty Hill

ZZ Top played their latest tour date without Dusty Hill last night, reporting that the bassist had been forced to seek medical attention for a leg injury. The performance went ahead with longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis in Hill’s place. Fan-shot video from the Village Commons in New Lenox, Ill. can be seen below.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

'New Shapes' Joint Album By Guitar Virtuosos Roman Miroshnichenko & Henrik Andersen Featuring Percussionist Trilok Gurtu

Throughout incredible acoustic guitar music album, the duo demonstrate their fantastic instrumental skills, musicality and deep knowledge of jazz-fusion, flamenco, latin. Prominent guitar virtuosos Roman Miroshnichenko and Henrik Andersen to release new joint album «New Shapes» they recorded latest February-July in duo and joined by special guests: World’s most Influential percussionists Trilok Gurtu (John McLaughlin), Bickram Ghosh (George Harrison), Frank Colon (Manhattan Transfer), Gumbi Ortiz (Al Di Meola) and Grammy-winning violinist Charlie Bisharat (Shadowfax). New Shapes is a unique mix of nylon and steel string guitars, Indian tablas and konnakol, Brazilian samba, Russian folk, Cuban and Mediterranean rhythms.
Entertainmentnewyorkupstate.com

Joan Jett added back to NYS Fair concert lineup; Sister Sledge canceled

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett will perform at the 2021 Great New York State Fair, the NYS Fair announced Tuesday. Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will perform on the new Chevy Park stage on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, at 1 p.m. It will be the fourth appearance at the Fair for Jett, known for hits like “I Love Rock ‘N Roll,” “Bad Reputation” and “Crimson and Clover.”
Musicmyq105.com

Eagles, Queen, Beatles in Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Paid Musicians List

Eagles, Queen and The Beatles were among the top ten artists featured on Billboard‘s “U.S. Money Makers” list of the top paid musicians of 2020. The three classic rock mainstays placed 4th, 7th and 8th, respectively, with the Eagles earning $16.3 million, followed by Queen with $13.2 million and The Beatles with $12.9 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy