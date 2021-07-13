CNY native Joe Bonamassa auctioning off ‘game-changing’ NFT for $350,000
A guitar hero from Central New York has a $350,000 idea to reshape the music industry. Joe Bonamassa, who was born in New Hartford, N.Y., and grew up in nearby New York Mills, announced Tuesday that he’s auctioning off “a game-changing NFT collection” that includes the original master and publishing rights to a brand-new song titled “Broken Record.” The blues-rock musician says he’ll be the first in the industry to sell his publishing in an NFT (non-fungible token) that effectively creates a “one-song record company.”www.newyorkupstate.com
Comments / 0