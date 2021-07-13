Class of 2022 recruit Nicole Sanfilippo de-commits from Syracuse women’s basketball: It wasn’t the best fit for me
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nicole Sanfilippo, a combo guard in the Class of 2022 from Ardsley High School in New York, has de-committed from the Syracuse women’s basketball program. Sanfilippo, who will be a senior this fall, said the reason she won’t attend SU is that she felt like the program wasn’t the best fit for her. She declined to elaborate on why Syracuse wasn’t a good fit.www.syracuse.com
