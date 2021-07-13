Class of 2022 recruit Nicole Sanfilippo de-commits from Syracuse women’s basketball: It wasn’t the best fit for me

The Buffalo Bills know that their pass-rush needs to be better for their defense to take the next step in 2021 and the future. Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison are the favorites to start for Buffalo this season, but both veterans are over 30 years old and are entering the final year of their contracts. Buffalo addressed the position with their first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft selecting Gregory Rousseau and Carlos “Boogie” Basham as part of their long-term plan, but the defensive end who may see significant playing time this season is A.J. Epenesa, the team’s second-round pick from 2020.