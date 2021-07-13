Cancel
Davenport, IA

Quad City Arts to Bring Back In-Person Festival of Trees in November

By Jonathan Turner
QuadCities.com
 11 days ago
In the true “spirit” of Christmas in July, Quad City Arts announces that the trees will be returning for the holidays this year! Following a year off from its traditional presentation, the 36th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees, will be held at the RiverCenter, November 20-28, including all ticketed special events and the free, televised holiday parade scheduled for Saturday, November 20th in downtown Davenport.

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

