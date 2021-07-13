Quad City Arts to Bring Back In-Person Festival of Trees in November

A new BABY GARP fest is headed to Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa!. With the way these last two years have gone, we couldn’t go another year without some form of the special weekend we’ve lovingly dubbed GARP. We are happy as clams to announce this morning a GARP like you’ve never seen, an undiluted one-day scorch fest of epic proportions that will feature some of our all-time favorite people and a bashing array of some of our new favorites, all to take place on the legendary barn stage, Saturday, September 11th!!