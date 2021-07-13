Quad City Arts to Bring Back In-Person Festival of Trees in November
In the true “spirit” of Christmas in July, Quad City Arts announces that the trees will be returning for the holidays this year! Following a year off from its traditional presentation, the 36th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees, will be held at the RiverCenter, November 20-28, including all ticketed special events and the free, televised holiday parade scheduled for Saturday, November 20th in downtown Davenport.www.quadcities.com
