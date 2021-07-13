Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Germany’s Hugo Boss expects 2021 revenue growth of 30-35%

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – German fashion house Hugo Boss said on Tuesday it expects its revenue to grow by 30% to 35% this year as customers return to shops with the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns. Severely impacted by the pandemic, Hugo Boss has focused on expanding its ecommerce business as well...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Boss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt#German Fashion#Casual Clothing#Reuters#Ebit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Toymaker Hasbro beats quarterly revenue expectations

(Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Monday, as its film and television production business returned to growth after being largely shutdown by the pandemic last year. The Monopoly maker's net revenue rose 54% to $1.32 billion in the three months ended June 27, beating analysts' average...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German Ifo business climate index falls unexpectedly

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - German business morale fell unexpectedly in July on continuing supply chain worries and amid rising coronavirus infections, a survey showed on Monday. The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 100.8 from a revised figure of 101.7 in June. A Reuters poll of...
Businesswsau.com

JLR parent Tata Motors posts quarterly loss

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s Tata Motors Ltd reported a first-quarter loss on Monday, as semiconductor shortages crimped the carmaker’s ability to take advantage of the pandemic-fueled demand for personal vehicles. The parent of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a consolidated net loss of 44.51 billion rupees ($598.04 million) for the...
Financial ReportsInternational Business Times

Domino's Pizza Exceeds Q2 Revenue Expectations, Stock Price Jumps 13%

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) reported Thursday that it exceeded its second-quarter earnings expectations amid high demand for pizza, new menu items and higher menu prices. As of Thursday at 12:59 p.m. ET, shares of Domino's were trading at $534.53, up $64.16, or 13.64%. Domino’s reported 3.5% same-store sales growth in...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “. BOSSY has...
RetailPosted by
WWD

China, U.S. Boost Giorgio Armani Sales in First Half

MILAN — Giorgio Armani is confident in the resilience of his namesake company, which is showing a business recovery in the first six months of 2021, following a 2020 that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the U.S., China, and most recently Europe, are helping to boost the...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Notably Higher On Strong Earnings, Data

(RTTNews) - European markets closed notably higher on Friday, as upbeat earnings updates, encouraging economic data and dovish comments from the European Central Bank outweighed concerns about rising coronavirus cases and prompted investors to pick up stocks. Data showing an acceleration in Eurozone business activity, a jump in U.K. consumer...
Energy Industry101.9 KELO-FM

India’s Reliance quarterly profit falls as expenses weigh

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.2% fall in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by a surge in expenses. The company, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit fell to 122.73 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, from 132.33 billion rupees a year earlier.
Real Estateq957.com

Deal to create $22 billion German property giant stumbles

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Europe’s biggest real estate takeover could fall through, at least for now, after Germany’s Vonovia warned on Friday that it likely had not secured the backing of enough shareholders in its target Deutsche Wohnen. The deadline for Deutsche Wohnen shareholders to tender stock passed at midnight on Wednesday...
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

Portugal’s Media Capital sees 33% TV revenue growth

Portuguese media group Media Capital saw a 33 per cent annual growth in operating revenues for its TV activities during the first half of 2021, to €61.4 million. Other revenues, mainly from the distribution of TV channels, content sales and multimedia services, grew 26 per cent to €19.9 million. Operating...
EconomyAgriculture Online

China's foreign trade growth expected to slow in H2

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China's foreign trade growth is expected to slow in the second half due to a high base the previous year, Li Xingqian, a Ministry of Commerce official, said on Thursday. Rising raw material prices and maritime logistics problems will further squeeze margins of trading companies,...
modernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.82 ($48.03).
Financial ReportsShareCast

Verizon beats expectations on revenue and earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. American communications giant Verizon beat earnings expectations for the second quarter on Wednesday, reporting adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share. Dow Jones I.A. 34,798.00. 22:10 21/07/21. n/a. n/a. Analysts on Wall Street had pencilled in a figure of $1.30 per share. The company - the largest mobile...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Germany's Bundesbank Sees Faster Growth Barring Virus Comeback

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Economic growth in Germany could accelerate further this summer if there are no "significant setbacks" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and if supply bottlenecks ease, the country's central bank said on Monday. "As long as the there no significant setbacks with regard to the pandemic...
modernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.59 ($47.76).
Business104.1 WIKY

Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – Intel Corp is in talks to buy semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc for about $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/intel-is-in-talks-to-buy-globalfoundries-for-about-30-billion-11626387704?st=zikpzvlm8jjdjvf&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy