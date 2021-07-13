Germany’s Hugo Boss expects 2021 revenue growth of 30-35%

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.82 ($48.03).