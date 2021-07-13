Touting new trains, Amtrak CEO foresees riders heading back
DETROIT — Amtrak is betting big on a return of ridership. The nation’s passenger railroad wants to replace its nearly half-century-old fleet with state-of-the-art trains that can operate on electricity or diesel fuel. It plans to spend $7.3 billion to buy 83 trains made by Siemens, with options to buy more if ridership increases. Funding must still be approved by Congress, but William Flynn, Amtrak's CEO, says he's confident it will happen.www.wral.com
