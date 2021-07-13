Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Touting new trains, Amtrak CEO foresees riders heading back

By TOM KRISHER, AP Business Writer
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT — Amtrak is betting big on a return of ridership. The nation’s passenger railroad wants to replace its nearly half-century-old fleet with state-of-the-art trains that can operate on electricity or diesel fuel. It plans to spend $7.3 billion to buy 83 trains made by Siemens, with options to buy more if ridership increases. Funding must still be approved by Congress, but William Flynn, Amtrak's CEO, says he's confident it will happen.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
32K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Railroads#Passenger Trains#Ceo#Tunnels#Detroit#Siemens#Congress#Usb#Wi Fi#The Associated Press#Americans#Ada#Alstom#Johns Hopkins#Cdc#Pre Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Washington, MOWashington Missourian

Amtrak service returns to four trains a day

Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner line has returned to its normal schedule of two round-trip trains a day. The service was cut to one round trip a day in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Monday, over a year later, Amtrak brought back the second round-trip train. This means the train will now stop in Washington four times a day, twice while traveling eastbound toward St. Louis and twice while traveling westbound toward Kansas City.
Vermont StateWRGB

Amtrak and VTRANS announce train service will continue in Vermont

VERMONT (WRGB) — Amtrak and VTRANS have announced train service will continue in Vermont on Monday. In celebration of the restoration, customers can take advantage of $1 fares are being offered for travel within Vermont on its first day of service. Celebratory events will also kick off with local dignitaries...
TrafficUSA Today

Amtrak's new train fleet promises all the bells, whistles. Here's what riders can expect.

DETROIT — Amtrak is betting big on a return of ridership. The nation’s passenger railroad wants to replace its nearly half-century-old fleet with state-of-the-art trains that can operate on electricity or diesel fuel. It plans to spend $7.3 billion to buy 83 trains made by Siemens, with options to buy more if ridership increases. Funding must still be approved by Congress, but William Flynn, Amtrak's CEO, says he's confident it will happen.
Connecticut StateHartford Business

Amtrak commissions new train cars, including for CT route

New Amtrak train cars are coming to the New Haven-Springfield Line. The quasi-public railroad company announced plans last week to invest $7.3 billion in new, state-of-the-art equipment, including 83 trains expected to be manufactured in Sacramento, California by Munich-based Siemens Mobility. The trains will be deployed throughout the Northeast, including on the New Haven-Springfield rail line, which is used by the Hartford Line and Valley Flyer commuter rail services.
Traffickgou.org

Amtrak Bets Riders Will Return

Host Don Gonyea speaks with Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the latest in transportation news, including the Associated Press’ interview with Amtrak CEO William Flynn. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Chicago, ILMyWabashValley.com

Illinois Amtrak passenger trains to resume full-capacity rides

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that three Amtrak trains will resume full service on July 19. Service levels on these trains has been reduced by half for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the resumption of this full capacity schedule, there will now be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis as well as two between Chicago and Quincy and three between Chicago and Carbondale.
Rutland, VTmountaintimes.info

Amtrak is back

Crowds gather in Rutland and Castleton to celebrate reopening. At 7:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, the James M. Jeffords Station in downtown Rutland was packed with passengers eager to board the Ethan Allen Express for the first time in 16 months. Many local officials and residents were there for the celebration. After remarks at the Rutland station they rode to Castleton for a second celebration.
Kalamazoo, MIIonia Sentinel-Standard

Amtrak ridership back up, Wolverine line resuming

KALAMAZOO — Amtrak is restoring service in West Michigan after the pandemic caused a dramatic drop in the number of passengers, reports WOOD-TV 8. On Monday, the rail service will bring back an evening route on the Wolverine line, which runs between Detroit and Chicago passing through Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. A mid-day departure will be restored Sept. 7.
Chicago, ILWCIA

State-supported Amtrak passenger trains to resume full service July 19

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that three Amtrak lines that serve the central Illinois area are going back to full-service next week. A press release says those state-supported routes are the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, and Illini/Saluki. They’ll get back to full speed on July...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Western US airports face jet fuel shortage

Jet fuel shortages have started to hit states like California and Nevada, threatening flight delays and cargo deliveries, The Associated Press reported. The shortages are increased by demands from firefighting and commercial aircraft as well as issues in supply chain, leading to flights being disrupted at airports around the Pacific Northwest, AP reported.
Nevada StateMidland Daily News

Nevada airport faces flight delays from jet fuel shortage

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The airport serving Nevada’s second largest metro area faces a shortage of jet fuel that could force the cancellation of cargo and passenger fights, potentially restricting the flow of tourists and essential goods into the northern part of the state. Nevada’s political leaders issued a statement...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

MTA bus route changes intended to make it easier to get to job centers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The Maryland Department of Transportation is changing some bus routes to offer better service at locations that employ a lot of people. The bus route changes will support job centers at Tradepoint Atlantic and Cockeysville. There will be the creation of a new Express BusLink route between West Baltimore and Tradepoint Atlantic. The surcharge for Express Bur riders will also be eliminated.
Montana StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Dakota Access Pipeline fined over safety violations | Electric cars to outsell combustion vehicles in US by 2036 | Montana governor mobilizes National Guard to assist with wildfires

TGIF!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today we’re looking at a federal fine for...
Vermont StatePosted by
AFP

GM announces 2nd Bolt recall to address fire risk

General Motors announced Friday a second recall of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt to address a battery defect blamed for recent car fires. GM cited "two rare manufacturing defects" in the high-voltage batteries, which are produced by LG Chem in South Korea. The automaker said it will notify 2017-2019 Bolt owners when replacement parts are available. The recall affects about 69,000 cars globally, including around 51,000 in the United States. "Out of an abundance of caution, customers should continue to park their vehicles outside immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight," GM warned.
IndustryFlight Global.com

WestJet and Delta said to be resubmitting transborder JV application

Canada’s WestJet and Delta Air Lines reportedly intend to resubmit their plans for a transborder joint venture, eight months after the carriers pulled their last application to the US Department of Transportation (DOT). Speaking at a webinar sponsored by the International Aviation Club of Washington DC on 22 July, WestJet...

Comments / 0

Community Policy