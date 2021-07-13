Touting new trains, Amtrak CEO foresees riders heading back

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that three Amtrak trains will resume full service on July 19. Service levels on these trains has been reduced by half for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the resumption of this full capacity schedule, there will now be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis as well as two between Chicago and Quincy and three between Chicago and Carbondale.