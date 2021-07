Via his personal Twitter account, now former Vegas Golden Knights analyst Mike McKenna announced that he will not be back on team broadcasts next season. McKenna brought a fun and engaging personality to Vegas Golden Knights broadcasts along with his hockey insights, which came through a special lens in two ways. Not only did he spend plenty of time in the minor leagues working hard to achieve his dream, but he did it from the unique perspective of the goal crease. Much like catchers in baseball, goalies see the game in an entirely different way than anyone else. McKenna was great at translating those experiences into insights for the broadcasts.