All hail kale in this fresh summer salad
The virtues of kale are extensive. It is one of the most nutritionally dense plants and is packed with loads of antioxidants. One cup provides more than the daily recommended dose of vitamins A, C and K. Many important nutrients including calcium, potassium and magnesium, along with phytonutrients that deter macular degeneration, are abundant in kale. It is very low in calories with a tiny bit of fat — essential omega-3 fatty acids. In short, kale is king.www.houstonchronicle.com
