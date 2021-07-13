Cancel
Houston, TX

All hail kale in this fresh summer salad

By Anita Jaisinghani
Houston Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe virtues of kale are extensive. It is one of the most nutritionally dense plants and is packed with loads of antioxidants. One cup provides more than the daily recommended dose of vitamins A, C and K. Many important nutrients including calcium, potassium and magnesium, along with phytonutrients that deter macular degeneration, are abundant in kale. It is very low in calories with a tiny bit of fat — essential omega-3 fatty acids. In short, kale is king.

