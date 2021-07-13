David Byrne’s American Utopia, Bee Gees Documentary Nominated For Emmys

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced today and some music and music-adjacent figures garnered some nods. David Byrne’s American Utopia, which was directed by Spike Lee for an HBO special, was nominated for six awards in total, including Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for Lee. HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart documentary was also nominated for six awards, including for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special, where the New York Times‘ Framing Britney Spears and Tina were also nominated.