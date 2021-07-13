Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

David Byrne’s American Utopia, Bee Gees Documentary Nominated For Emmys

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced today and some music and music-adjacent figures garnered some nods. David Byrne’s American Utopia, which was directed by Spike Lee for an HBO special, was nominated for six awards in total, including Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for Lee. HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart documentary was also nominated for six awards, including for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special, where the New York Times‘ Framing Britney Spears and Tina were also nominated.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Britell
Person
David Byrne
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Raphael Saadiq
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Utopia#Emmy Awards#Hbo#The New York Times#Apple Tv#Lovecraft Country#The Underground Railroad#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

15 Performers From Variety’s Actors on Actors Land Emmy Nominations

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” shot virtually this spring and continued to be a valuable stop for awards hopefuls. On Tuesday morning, 15 actors who participated in Variety’s franchise — which celebrates the year’s best television performances — received Emmy nominations. The pairing of Kaley...
TV & Videosbrooklynvegan.com

2021 Emmy Nominations: David Byrne, Billie Eilish, ‘I May Destroy You,’ more

The 2021 Emmy Nominations were just announced with The Crown and The Mandalorian leading the pack with 24 nominations each, and Marvel's WandaVision coming up right behind with 23 nominations. Also racking up lots of nominations: The Handmaid's Tale, Ted Lasso, Lovecraft Country, Mare of Easttown, black-ish, The Flight Attendant, SNL, and more.
TV & VideosStone Country Enterprise

Critic’s Notebook: Few Surprises in the 2021 Emmy Nominations

Surprises were few in the 2021 Emmy nominations, honoring a year when a number of past contenders—including last year’s drama winner, HBO’s Succession—weren’t even in the running because of pandemic production delays. But the races are tight in several categories, although there are some clear favorites. Here’s a breakdown of some key match-ups in comedy, drama, and the jam-packed limited series categories. As usual, with very few exceptions (namely Saturday Night Live), the broadcast networks might as well stay home.
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

Canadian Producers Receive Nominations For "Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series -2021" Emmy ®

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian filmmakers and Executive Producers Elliott Halpern and Elizabeth Trojian of the Toronto Based production company Yap Films have received individual nominations for "Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series -2021" as part of the PBS THIRTEEN American Masters Series nomination, in recognition of their critically acclaimed film "How It Feels To Be Free", directed by Yoruba Richen, one of the ten great American Masters documentaries being recognized with this nomination. The other named nominees are How It Feels To Be Free Executive Producers Alicia Keys, Lacey Delgado Schwartz, Mehret Manfredo, American Masters Series Executive Producer Michael Kantor and Series Producer Julie Sacks.
San Diego, CApacificsandiego.com

Here’s the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations

The 73rd Emmy Awards nominations follow a year of staying indoors, where for many TV was a lifeline to the outside world — or a necessary distraction from it. More television means more people seeing titles to vie for awards, which means, as entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp writes, “Expect this year’s Emmys ‘snubs’ lists to be filled with your favorite shows and actors, even though it’s impossible to ‘snub’ something when the ability to reward remains so limited.”
MoviesJanesville Gazette

This year’s Emmy nominations are clear: The age of the antihero is over

When the Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, Black performers dominated the category for lead actor in a drama series for the first time. Once defined by white actors playing compelling but deeply flawed antiheroes — think Bryan Cranston as Walter White in “Breaking Bad,” Jon Hamm as Don Draper in “Mad Men” or James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in “The Sopranos” — the field this year included four Black actors playing an array of roles that defy easy generalization.
TV ShowsWSLS

Let’s go over the big Emmy nomination surprises and snubs

In a year in which TV was filmed during a global pandemic, it’s amazing that there were this many TV shows that were eligible to be nominated for an Emmy. Yet here we are, and man, there sure were some surprises when this year’s Emmy nominations were released Tuesday. Critically...
Entertainmentlasentinel.net

EMMY NOMINATIONS – FULL OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN NOMINEES!

There is no denying that during the worldwide lockdown due to COVID-19, there was a renewed appreciation for the creative people behind today’s television shows. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be rewarding some of these shows, as well as their stars, and creators that kept the masses sane. Last week the father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (“This is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) unveiled the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards.
TV Showswcn247.com

'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TV shows that helped distract America during the pandemic are in the hunt for Emmy nominations. Among them: the British royal drama “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso,” a fish-out-of-water comedy about an American football coach put in charge of a British soccer team. The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Contenders in the miniseries category include “The Queen’s Gambit,” with breakout star Anya Taylor-Jones as a troubled chess prodigy. Also vying for Emmy recognition is “The Underground Railroad,” created by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali Doc 'Blood Brothers' Produced by Kenya Barris Set at Netflix

A documentary about the friendship between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali is coming to Netflix this fall, with Kenya Barris attached as a producer. The film is called "Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali," and it's inspired by a book by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith. It will incorporate never-before-seen archival footage of the two iconic figures, and it will debut on Netflix on Sept. 9.
Moviespbs.org

American Masters celebrates Emmy®-nominated season

American Masters celebrates 10 documentaries as part of our Emmy®-nominated season in the category of “Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series” at the 73rd Emmy Awards. We congratulate Kathryn Bostic for her nomination as composer of Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir in the category of “Outstanding Music Composition for Documentary Series or...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Pose's Mj Rodriguez Makes History With 2021 Emmy Nomination

Mj Rodriguez better prepare for her best Emmys pose yet. On Tuesday, July 13, Ron Cephas Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Spoiler alert: Pose received a whole lot of love from the Television Academy. While the cast and crew are likely...
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

Michaela Coel joins cast of 'Wakanda Forever'; Yasiin Bey to play Thelonious Monk in biopic and more

Michaela Coel is officially headed to Wakanda, Variety has learned. The Emmy-nominated I May Destroy You star has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Details on her character have not be released. As previously reported, the film will focus on “furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.” While additional cast has not been confirmed, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles from the original film. Wakanda Forever hits theaters July 8, 2022.
Movies95.5 FM WIFC

‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary receives two Emmy nominations

One day before the next court hearing on Britney Spears‘ conservatorship, the headline-making documentary about her has received two Emmy nominations. Framing Britney Spears, produced by The New York Times for FX and Hulu, has been nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Mr. Soul!’ Documentary Chronicles History of ‘Black Tonight Show’

Mr. Soul!, the award-winning documentary about the public television variety show Soul!, is coming to HBO Max August 1st, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the film that captures just how influential and ahead of its time Soul! was. Produced and directed by Melissa Haizlip, the documentary chronicles how her uncle, enigmatic producer and host Ellis Haizlip, created Soul! (1968-1973) as a celebration of black music, politics, literature, dance, and poetry during a tumultuous time for black Americans. The show featured countless performances by and interviews with the era’s luminaries like James Baldwin, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Patti...
Los Angeles, CASouth Pasadena News

Cynthia Erivo Sings With The LA PHIL at Hollywood Bowl

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo shows off her incredible vocal power as she makes her Hollywood Bowl debut with a program titled “Legendary Voices.” In addition to giving voice to music made famous by the greatest female singers of all time, including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday, Erivo will also perform selections from her forthcoming debut album. Erivo performs live at the Hollywood Bowl Friday July 30, 2021 at 8PM. Thomas Wilkins conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic. This is one not to be missed, folks!

Comments / 0

Community Policy