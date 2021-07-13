Salem Media Group Announces Carl Jackson to Replace Larry Elder
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem Radio Network national host, Larry Elder, threw his hat into the ring to run for Governor of the State of California. That means that Salem must replace Larry on his radio show for the period of time he is a legal candidate, through the election on September 14th. If Larry loses Salem will return Larry to his position in the Salem Lineup, Monday through Friday 6-9pm ET.www.businesswire.com
