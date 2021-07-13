Salem Media Group Announces Carl Jackson to Replace Larry Elder

BOSTON (CBS) – Each year, Northeastern University journalism professor Dan Kennedy releases the New England Muzzles, to “to call attention to outrages against freedom of speech and of the press.” This year’s edition included “winners” from both political parties. Kennedy joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss some of the selections. In September, a Vermont newspaper published an article skeptical of actions by Black Lives Matter protesters in Burlington. In response, members of the group destroyed hundreds of copies of the newspaper. Kennedy said the incident shows “the left in not entirely innocent either” when it comes to freedom of press violations. “I’ve...