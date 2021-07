The Menifee Capital Improvement Plan and schedule for 2021 and 2022 and the next four years was finally approved by the Menifee City Council in a July 7 extended meeting. The Council also increased the priority of installing a traffic signal at busy Goetz Road and Vista Way in the CIP. The council examined the warehouse and industrial complex logistics of those projects coming into the city toward the end of the almost five-hour long meeting. Many Menifee landowners and developers appeared in person to voice their favor for more of the projects coming into the city because of demand. The approval of the final CIP program that outlines, in detail, 131 infrastructure projects either completed, under construction or to be completed in the next one to five years, comes after numerous mee.