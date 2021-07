It's finally time to put a bow on the transfer rankings for the 2021 cycle. While a few more players will trickle through the portal in the next few weeks before it officially switches to 2022 on Aug. 1, the recent July 1 eligibility cutoff gives us a natural stopping point (any player wanting immediate eligibility for this fall had to enter the portal by July 1). The weeks between 247Sports' Transfer Portal Top 100 and today's expansion to 150 saw another flurry of activity, with coveted players like Jake Smith (from Texas to USC), Dare Rosenthal (LSU to Kentucky) making moves.