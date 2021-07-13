Cancel
CultureMap Houston

Houston's 10 best chefs blend veteran chops and future-star flair

By Eric Sandler
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Only two chefs overlap between last year’s nominees for Chef of the Year and this year’s 10 finalists. No, it’s not that anyone got worse or did anything wrong. Rather, it’s about all of the things this year’s nominees did to stand out. Four of them — Brandon Silva, Kaitlin Steets, Mark Clayton, and Nick Wong — graduated out of the Rising Star category and into this one. Others asserted themselves during the pandemic through their service to the community and their commitments to their staffs.

CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

