Critic’s Notebook: Few Surprises in the 2021 Emmy Nominations

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
tribuneledgernews.com
 12 days ago

Surprises were few in the 2021 Emmy nominations, honoring a year when a number of past contenders—including last year’s drama winner, HBO’s Succession—weren’t even in the running because of pandemic production delays. But the races are tight in several categories, although there are some clear favorites. Here’s a breakdown of some key match-ups in comedy, drama, and the jam-packed limited series categories. As usual, with very few exceptions (namely Saturday Night Live), the broadcast networks might as well stay home.

Related
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: This Year’s Eclectic Emmy Nominations

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. The chaotic year many Americans spent on the couch is culminating in an equally chaotic list...
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated. Last year Jurnee Smollett was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. However, this year the Emmys not only announced that Smollett is nominated for Lead Actresses In A Drama Series (yay!), but the show itself has a whopping 18 nominations! These nominations come on the tail end of the show being unexpectedly canceled. Other nominations for ‘Lovecraft Country’ include Outstanding Drama Series, Johnathan Majors for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor. The talented Michaela Coel, who was also snubbed by the Golden Globes last year, has been nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’.
TV SeriesDeadline

Adam Rodriguez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘Ordinary Joe’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies on HBO: “FREAKY”

A new premiere arrives on SATURDAY, JULY 24 (8:15-10:00pm) and to know what it is about all I have to say is “Freaky Friday with a wicked twist.” Okay, be patient, I’ll give you more than that. But, as soon as I stated the older movie title what comes to everyone’s mind is the concept of a mother and her teen child swapping bodies and the consequences thereof. It doesn’t matter if you are thinking of Barbara Harris doing the switch with Jodie Foster in the 1976 version or the one from 2003 with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The movies were done with hilarity in mind by Walt Disney Pictures. The concept went on to get two adaptations for TV in 1995 and 2018, but I digress.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

15 Performers From Variety’s Actors on Actors Land Emmy Nominations

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” shot virtually this spring and continued to be a valuable stop for awards hopefuls. On Tuesday morning, 15 actors who participated in Variety’s franchise — which celebrates the year’s best television performances — received Emmy nominations. The pairing of Kaley...
TV & VideosPopculture

Emmy Nominations 2021: Full List of This Year's Awards Contenders

Television's biggest night is almost here, and the 73rd Emmy Awards nominees are officially in! On Tuesday, father-daughter team Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, along with Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma, came together to present the Emmy nominations for the 2020-2021 TV season. The Television Academy's Emmy nominations livestreamed via the Emmys website, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
MoviesStereogum

David Byrne’s American Utopia, Bee Gees Documentary Nominated For Emmys

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced today and some music and music-adjacent figures garnered some nods. David Byrne’s American Utopia, which was directed by Spike Lee for an HBO special, was nominated for six awards in total, including Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for Lee. HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart documentary was also nominated for six awards, including for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special, where the New York Times‘ Framing Britney Spears and Tina were also nominated.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WandaVision Fans Freaking Out Over Elizabeth Olsen’s Emmy Nomination

Fans have been clamoring for Elizabeth Olsen to get some small screen awards season recognition for her performance in Disney Plus series WandaVision, and with good reason. While she’s only one half of the title pairing, Wanda Maximoff is required to do the majority of the emotional and dramatic heavy lifting, especially when you consider she’s trying to keep her onscreen husband unaware of how he came into existence.
MoviesComicBook

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination for Don Cheadle

James Rhodes may have only appeared in a single scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but Don Cheadle's role in the hit Disney+ show was still enough for an Emmy nomination. Tuesday afternoon, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled its nominations for the 73rd Academy Awards. Cheadle's Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nomination was the lone "above the fold" nomination for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with series leads Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan missing out on a leading actor nomination.
MoviesArkansas Online

Home Movies

"Here After" (not rated, 2 hours, 1 minute, available via On-Demand subscription channels starting today) When a struggling actor dies right after a bad breakup, he awakens in a singles purgatory where he must find his soul mate from an assortment of recently deceased single New Yorkers in order to cross over to the other side.

