Local college students recount their pandemic year abroad

Going to college during a pandemic wasn’t easy for anyone this year, but imagine doing it in a foreign country more than 3,000 miles from home. That’s what Kenna Howorth and Brianna Murray did this past year. Both graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School in 2020 and went to college overseas. Howorth, 18, is a student at Jacobs University, a private international university located in Bremen, Germany, where classes are conducted in English. Murray, 19, is a student at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.