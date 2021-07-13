Cancel
Brookfield, IL

Local college students recount their pandemic year abroad

By BOB SKOLNIK
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing to college during a pandemic wasn’t easy for anyone this year, but imagine doing it in a foreign country more than 3,000 miles from home. That’s what Kenna Howorth and Brianna Murray did this past year. Both graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School in 2020 and went to college overseas. Howorth, 18, is a student at Jacobs University, a private international university located in Bremen, Germany, where classes are conducted in English. Murray, 19, is a student at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

www.rblandmark.com

