This tiny cabin is the most 'hospitable' Airbnb listing in California

By Andrew Chamings
MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owners of a quaint wooded studio with a toasty fireplace deep in the Mendocino redwoods have been anointed the best Airbnb hosts in California. The vacation rental company announced the most welcoming hosts in each state this week, and Glenn and Suzanne's (last names weren't shared) romantic getaway topped the list, boasting 100% five-star reviews every year since 2012.

