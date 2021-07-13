The Terrifying Thing You Didn't Know Octopuses Could Do

Anyone who watches shows like “The Curse of Oak Island,” often find themselves lost in the mystery of what is going on. The show is on that has been on the air for years, and many fans find themselves wondering if anyone will ever find anything, if there is anything, and why nothing has happened thus far. However, other fans watch purely for the entertainment factor. One such entertainment factor is the mystery blonde that is all of the show this season. Who is she? What’s she like? What’s she doing there? Why doesn’t anyone talk about her? Her name is Miriam Amirault, and we know a thing or two about her.