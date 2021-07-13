The Terrifying Thing You Didn't Know Octopuses Could Do
When it comes to terrifying deep-sea creatures, octopuses are pretty intense. They're crafty, camouflaged, intelligent hunters who hide their tentacles in various disguises. The ever-elusive octopus has been known to change color, pattern, and shape, effectively transforming itself into seemingly meek sea creatures (via Live Science) for the sake of deception. This means that any unsuspecting piece of rock or coral could actually be an octopus waiting in the wings to latch onto its prey with arms full of tentacles and a mouth full of venom. But you already know this.www.grunge.com
Comments / 0