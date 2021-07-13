Cancel
Kehoe flips pancakes at Bennett

Laclede Record
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gov. Mike Kehoe served up pancakes to visitors at Bennett Spring State Park Tuesday morning. Kehoe visited the park’s campgrounds as part of his Flapjack Tour of Missouri parks. “It’s just a way to promote not only our state parks, but also conservation here with the beautiful trout facility they have and just tourism overall,” Kehoe said. He said he wants to get out the message that “Missouri is open for business.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

