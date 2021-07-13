Springfield Supportive Living Offers Details On New COVID Outbreak
Springfield Supportive Living is offering more details about the new COVID-19 outbreak at its facility. A statement from the residential facility says it became aware of a single confirmed case on June 30th. Springfield Supportive Living then paused social and group activities and instituted facility-wide testing on July 1st. Followup tests were performed the next week, revealing more cases. A total of 28 people at the facility have tested positive… 22 residents and six staffers.www.wmay.com
