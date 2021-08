Damian Lillard’s future with the Portland Trail Blazers is still unknown, but it looks like the team still has a chance to show him they can become title contenders. Recently, it has been rumored that Lillard would be demanding a trade soon from the Blazers. While Dame immediately denied those speculations, he also didn’t provide any assurance that he would stay with the team. The 31-year-old emphasized the need for Portland to have a sense of urgency and not be satisfied with the current roster and being just playoff contenders.