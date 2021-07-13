Cancel
Grant County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 117 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Grant County Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

