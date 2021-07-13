Cancel
U.S. says will continue to hold Hong Kong authorities accountable

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 11 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday the United States would continue to hold Hong Kong authorities accountable for the erosion of rule of law in the territory.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing risks to the rule of law that were formerly limited to mainland China are now increasingly a concern for Hong Kong.

“We know that a healthy business community relies on the rule of law, which the national security law that applies to Hong Kong continues to undermine,” he said.

