Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Severe Weather Statement issued for Teller by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Teller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TELLER COUNTY At 117 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florissant, or 23 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Divide. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Severe Weather#Colorado#Roofs#Teller#Nws#13 17 00
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Thousands protest lockdown in Sydney amid COVID-19 surge

Thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in COVID-19 cases, and police made several arrests after crowds broke through barriers and threw plastic bottles and plants. The unmasked participants marched from Sydney's Victoria Park to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an ``unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. ``We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as ``very frustrated.”. He said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy