Four killed and one presumed death in Canada crane collapse -police

By Moira Warburton
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

VANCOUVER, July 13 (Reuters) - A crane that collapsed in Kelowna, British Columbia, on Monday killed four people and left another missing presumed dead, Canadian police said on Tuesday.

The crane was in the process of being dismantled when it collapsed, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Adam MacIntosh told a press conference, causing an evacuation of nearby buildings and a state of emergency in the city of Kelowna, located roughly 400 km (248.55 miles) east of Vancouver, to be declared.

The four deaths were people associated with the construction site. Three died at the scene and one died of injuries in hospital.

The fifth person not yet confirmed dead was a worker in an adjacent building who is buried under the rubble. Police expect the body to be recovered on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people who went to hospital with injuries have since been released.

The airspace over the disaster area has been closed until 7:59 p.m. EDT, Transport Canada said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

